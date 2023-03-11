Giant rat bites 8-year-old boy in a Hyderabad McDonald's, father lodges FIR against restaurant: Report

A McDonald’s outlet in the premises of Hyderabad’s Hotel SPG Grand was witness to a shocking incident where a giant rat jumped and bit an eight-year-old boy who was eating there with his parents, according to a report published in The Times of India.

The incident was captured on the establishment’s CCTV and the footage went viral on social media soon. People were quick to draw a reference to another recent incident in Hyderabad where a young boy was mauled by a pack of stray dogs.

A Times Now report revealed that the rat had escaped from the washroom and stepped into the dining area. When the rat jumped onto the child and bit him, his father, Savio Henriques was quick to pick up the rodent and toss it aside. Both patrons and restaurant staff were left shocked at the incident.

The boy, Dwayne Henriques, was immediately taken to a nearby Bowenpally military hospital by his father, who is himself an army major. The boy received treatment at the hospital that included tetanus and anti-rabies shots.

On the following day, Savio Henriques decided to take legal action against the restaurant. He went to the metropolitan magistrate court and subsequently lodged an FIR. According to the report, "Franchises like McDonalds are supposed to ensure a safe environment for children. The incident was witnessed by staff and the manager”.

He has also posted a video of the incident captured on CCTV along with pictures of the rat’s bite marks on his son.

McDonald’s India has replied to the tweet, saying, “Hi! Thank you for bringing this to our notice. Please DM us your contact number so that we can assist you further.”



Savio Henriques has also alleged that restaurant management was negligent and said that they did not do much even after the incident took place.