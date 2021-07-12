Girl choked to death while eating mixture

Girl choked to death while eating mixture

She was rushed a nearby hospital, but her life couldn't be saved

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvanathapuram,
  • Jul 12 2021, 22:29 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2021, 22:29 ist
Credit: iStockPhoto

A day after a one and a half-year-old child at Kasargod died with a beetle found in the windpipe, a six-year-old girl died following choking caused while eating mixture.

Niveditha, daughter of Rajesh and Kavita couple of Thiruvananthapuram's Thrikannapuram, died on Sunday evening. Her family told the police that she suffered uneasiness following choking caused by the mixture she was eating. Though she was rushed to a nearby hospital, life could not be saved.

Kerala

