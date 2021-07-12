Girl choked to death while eating mixture

A day after a one and a half-year-old child at Kasargod died with a beetle found in the windpipe, a six-year-old girl died following choking caused while eating mixture.
Niveditha, daughter of Rajesh and Kavita couple of Thiruvananthapuram's Thrikannapuram, died on Sunday evening. Her family told the police that she suffered uneasiness following choking caused by the mixture she was eating. Though she was rushed to a nearby hospital, life could not be saved.
