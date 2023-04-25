Girl dies after mobile phone explodes in Kerala

As eight year old girl died in Kerala after a mobile phone which she was using exploded.
The tragic incident took place ta Thiruvilwamala in Thrissur district on Monday night. The victim was identified as Adithya Sree, daughter of Ashok Kumar and Soumya.
The girl was said to be watching video on mobile phone while it exploded. She suffered burns on face and hands.
Police said that prima faice it seemed that the mobile phone exploded owing to overheating of battery. The phone would be subjected to forensic examination to find the exact reason.
Sree was a third-standard student.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
China updates status of stationary Martian rover
Ajinkya Rahane back in Indian team for WTC final
Last time I'll play Indiana Jones, says Harrison Ford
SpaceX wins approval to add fifth US rocket launch site
Moon shot: Japan firm to attempt historic lunar landing
Thai zoo breeds endangered vultures
Amid land crunch, China is now promoting sea burials
Badshah apologises for mentioning Lord Shiva in song
They were saying farewell: Dhoni on Kolkata crowd
'Climate-driven' Malaria spike in Malawi, Pakistan