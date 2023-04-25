Girl dies after mobile phone explodes in Kerala

As eight year old girl died in Kerala after a mobile phone which she was using exploded.

The tragic incident took place ta Thiruvilwamala in Thrissur district on Monday night. The victim was identified as Adithya Sree, daughter of Ashok Kumar and Soumya.

The girl was said to be watching video on mobile phone while it exploded. She suffered burns on face and hands.

Police said that prima faice it seemed that the mobile phone exploded owing to overheating of battery. The phone would be subjected to forensic examination to find the exact reason.

Sree was a third-standard student.