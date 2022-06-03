Girl dies of H1N1 infection in Kerala

A 12-year-old girl from Kozhikode district has died due to H1N1, health officials said here on Thursday. Her death was reported on Sunday but the lab results of her samples later confirmed that she was infected with the virus, they said.

Her twin sister is also undergoing treatment for the infection at a Government facility here. Doctors said the deceased girl and her twin sister had been to neighbouring states on their vacation. "Medical tests confirmed that the death was caused by H1N1. The condition of the twin sister of the deceased is stable," a senior doctor told PTI.

Native of nearby Ulleri, the two girls were first admitted to the Koyilandy taluk hospital before being shifted to the Institute of Maternal and Child Health (IMCH) a few days ago. Health authorities are following up the matter closely, sources said. There have been several positive cases of H1N1 in the state during the past few years. However, thanks to an effective campaigning and alert mechanism, the health authorities were able to contain the disease without a massive spread.

The H1N1 flu, commonly known as swine flu, is primarily caused by the H1N1 strain of the flu (influenza) virus. Symptoms of the H1N1 flu are the same as those of the seasonal flu, sources said.