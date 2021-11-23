Girl ends life accusing police and husband in Kerala

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS,
  • Nov 23 2021, 23:07 ist
  • updated: Nov 23 2021, 23:07 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

The death of a young woman by suicide has triggered a row in Kerala as the suicide note points fingers at the police for inaction on domestic violence petition and mental torture at the police station.

Mofiya Parveen, 22, of Aluva in Ernakulam district, was found hanging in her house on Monday. Aluva circle-inspector, her husband and his family members were mentioned as those responsible for her death in a note recovered from the post.

Mofiya, who got married about six months back, had filed a domestic violence petition against her husband Suhail and his family. The police summoned her to the station on Monday. Her husband was also summoned. Suhail spoke roughly at her at the station and provoked at that she slapped him. Subsequently the police officer behaved rudely at her and her father, her relatives alleged.

With various political parties staging protests against the police, the District Police Chief formed a special team to probe into the allegations. The police officer facing the allegation was also kept off from charges over the investigation.

But the political parties were demanding his removal from the post. The circle inspector had earlier faced allegations of lapses in probing into a domestic violence petitions.

Kerala
Suicide
India News
domestic violence

