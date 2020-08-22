Girl from migrant family secures first-rank in degree exam in Kerala

Migrants have been making their presence inevitable in various sectors in Kerala and now, they have marked their presence in education also with a girl from a Bihari family securing the first rank in the degree examination.

Payal Kumari, daughter of Pramod Kumar and Bindudevi who hails from Gosaimadhi village in Sheikhpura in Bihar and now settled in Ernakulam district in Kerala, secured first rank in BA Archaeology and History examinations of Mahatma Gandhi University conducted in March this year.

"Owing to motivation from family, teachers and friends, I wished I got a rank. But I never expected the first rank," said Kumari who wants to enter the civil services.

She gives credit for her success to her parents, who has been struggling to provide quality education to their three children, as well as teachers of Mar Thoma College for Women at Perumbavoor, near Kochi, who persuaded her to continue her education when she thought of discontinuing it owing to financial difficulties.

The congratulatory messages she has been receiving over the last couple of days include that of Kerala Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel who spoke to her over the phone.

It has been almost 20 years since Pramod Kumar migrated to Kerala with his family in search of a job. They settled at Kangarappady in Ernakulam district and Pramod did daily-wage jobs to eke out a living. Since Pramod and his wife could not complete schooling, they wanted to give proper education to their three children -- Aakash, Payal and Pallavi.