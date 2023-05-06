Girls outperform boys in Andhra Pradesh SSC exams, 72% pass in total

Girls outperform boys in Andhra Pradesh SSC exams

Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana announced the SSC results for academic year 2022-23 on Saturday that saw more than six lakh students appearing for it

PTI
PTI, Amaravati,
  • May 06 2023, 22:36 ist
  • updated: May 06 2023, 22:36 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Girls outperformed boys in Andhra Pradesh's Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or Class 10 examinations with an overall pass percentage of 72 per cent recorded in the state.

Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana announced the SSC results for academic year 2022-23 on Saturday that saw more than six lakh students appearing for it.

Out of the total number of students who graduated, 69.2 per cent of boys cleared the examination, compared to 75.3 per cent girls, according to a state government release on Saturday.

The pass percentage of girls is 6.1 per cent higher than boys. As many as 933 schools logged 100 per cent pass percentage while 38 registered zero pass percentage.

Among the districts, Parvathipuram Manyam secured the top pass percentage of 87.4 per cent while Nandyala witnessed the lowest at 60.3 per cent.

Andhra Pradesh
India News
SSC

