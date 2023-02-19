Give Rs 50 lakh ex-gratia to kin of deceased man who was 'tortured': Telangana Congress

The Telangana unit of Congress on Sunday demanded the BRS government to give Rs 50 lakh ex-gratia to the family of Mohammed Qadeer, who died allegedly due to "torture" meted out to him.

Telangana PCC chief Revanth Reddy, in a tweet, demanded the state government to take the last video purportedly showing Qadeer alleging torture by the police as a "dying declaration". "Last video of Mohd Qadeer which should be taken as Dying declaration who says Medak police beat him up for 5 days & how they tried to cover it up. I strongly condemn this atrocious act & demand SIT enquiry & ex-gratia of 50 lakhs to khadeer's (sic) family,” Reddy tweeted.

Senior Congress leader and former minister Mohammed Ali Shabbir on Sunday wanted the state government to set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe into the death of Qadeer.

Further, he urged the government to ensure all the police personnel involved in the act get booked for murder and arrested immediately besides a compensation of Rs 50 lakh to be paid to the deceased person's family.

Qadeer (35), who had two cases against him earlier, was brought to the police station for questioning on January 30 after he was suspected in a theft case. He was let off on February 2 after his involvement was ruled out, police had said earlier. He was admitted to a hospital in the town on February 8 and was also treated at another hospital in Hyderabad and later shifted to state-run Gandhi hospital here where he died on February 17 while undergoing treatment, they said.

Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar ordered an investigation by a senior police officer into the death.