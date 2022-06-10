Goa archives minister says colonial papers might reveal Portugal’s historical military secrets

Goa’s Archives and Archaeology minister Subhash Phaldesai said on Friday that secrets about Portuguese reign in the state were expected to be revealed through the documents sourced from Lisbon. Phaldesai’s comment comes just days after Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that his government would try to persuade the Portuguese government into handing over documents related to Portugal’s colonial regime in the state.

Phaldesai told reporters that the state government was particularly keen on understanding the inroads Maratha King Shivaji Bhonsle I (better known as Chhatrapati Shivaji) made in Goa and the efforts taken by the Portuguese to prepare themselves against a possible attack by him.

“There are very good important documents. Many of our secrets about what was happening during the Portuguese era will be revealed,” Phaldesai told reporters.

Phaldesai's ministry, which is also tasked with identifying and restoring temples destroyed by the Portuguese, also said that the state government would seek assistance from the Union Ministry of External Affairs for sourcing from Lisbon the key documents related to Goa’s colonial history.

“The CM made an announcement the other day that very important documents of Goa are lying in Portuguese custody. Those important documents pertaining to Goa are in Lisbon. They are very important documents for us. We want those Portuguese documents here,” the minister said.

He also said that Goa government’s Non-Resident Indian Affairs Commissionerate would coordinate with the external affairs ministry to get these historical documents.

“The Portuguese government has nothing to lose from their side. It is our own property; it should come to us. Whatever we have that belongs to Portugal, we may have to give that. It is an exchange,” Phaldesai said.

“This is the correspondence made with Lisbon (by Portuguese rulers of Goa) to stall Shivaji Maharaj...There are many documents which will reveal the truth,” he added.