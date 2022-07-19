Godavari flood reignites border villages row between Andhra Pradesh, Telangana

The Godavari floods have triggered a fresh row between the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh leaders over the Polavaram project and allocation of border villages, the contentious issues from the bifurcation time eight years back.

While Telangana minister Puvvada Ajay wants Andhra Pradesh to hand over five villages, Andhra Pradesh minister Botcha Satyanarayana reacted saying that Hyderabad's loss should be compensated to his state or the two Telugu states should be united again.

Puvvada, the transport minister, was overseeing the flood mitigation and later relief measures, stationed at Bhadrachalam, where the Godavari river level rose to around 71 feet last week frightening the locals and officials alike.

On Tuesday, Puvvada said that in order to safeguard the famous temple town from future floods, the embankments on the Andhra Pradesh side should also be properly reinforced, for which the YSRCP government should hand over five villages.

The TRS minister went on to blame the downstream Polavaram project, a multipurpose national project, being executed by the Andhra Pradesh government, for the water deluge at Bhadrachalam.

“Gates were fixed at Polavaram and the water release was apparently delayed (by Andhra Pradesh authorities, resulting in heavy deluge at Bhadrachalam). The Godavari waters used to recede fast (before Polavaram was built). Once it is fully completed, experts say there would be 45.5 feet of water standing at Bhadrachalam,” Puvvada told reporters.

Stating the threat to Bhadrachalam, the abode of the revered Sita Ramachandraswamy near the AP-Telangana border, Puvvada demanded that Polavaram height be reduced.

The TRS minister also faulted Andhra Pradesh for not ensuring the bund safety. “As the embankment was dampening at Etapaka, our irrigation officials went there on Thursday night with 50 lorries of sand in order to strengthen it.”

The TRS MPs are demanding the Centre to bring a bill in this Monsoon session itself to transfer those five villages to Telangana, the minister said.

Puvvada's remarks drew sharp criticism from Andhra Pradesh leaders.

“If it is their logic, then since Andhra Pradesh is suffering revenue loss should we ask for Hyderabad. Or why not just reunite the two states again, we have no objection,” said AP's education minister Botcha.

The YSRCP leaders and legislators advised Puvvada to mind his own business of providing relief to Telangana people suffering in the flood aftermath.

Former YSRCP minister Perni Venkataramaiah accused the TRS of “stoking regional sentiments again, as the Telangana elections are close.”

“If you are not able to manage, hand over Bhadrachalam. We will protect and develop the revered temple town,” the Andhra legislator said.

Seven mandals in Telangana near Bhadrachalam, facing submergence due to Polavaram, were given to Andhra Pradesh following the united state's bifurcation in 2014.

The TRS which had then opposed the move, executed through a bill in Parliament, still raises its objections. The opposition Congress is faulting the K Chandrasekhar Rao government over the land matter.