God's verdict pronounced on Earth, says Bishop Franco Mulakkal

God's verdict pronounced on Earth: Franco Mulakkal

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram ,
  • Jan 14 2022, 16:57 ist
  • updated: Jan 14 2022, 16:57 ist
Bishop of Jalandhar Franco Mulakkal after being acquitted in the rape case by a court in Kottayam district of Kerala on Friday. Credit: Special Arrangement

After being acquitted in a rape case, Bishop of Jalandhar Franco Mulakkal, reacted that God's verdict was delivered on Earth.

After hearing the verdict Mulakkal went to a retreat centre in Kottayam district and conducted a mass. Later he told reporters that his prayers as well as that of his supporters and others who believed in the truth became fruitful. Stones are thrown only at fruit bearing trees, he said and hence was happy about the allegations he faced.

Mulakkal was present in the court room during the verdict announcement. He wept in happiness over the verdict and hugged his lawyers as he came out of the court room.

'Praise the lord' was his brief comment to the media at the court premises.

His supporters distributed sweets near the court premises stating that they were certain that Mulakkal would be acquitted as he was innocent.

Franco Mulakkal
Kerala
Rape cases in India
rape case
India News

