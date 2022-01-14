God's verdict pronounced on Earth, says Bishop Franco Mulakkal

After being acquitted in a rape case, Bishop of Jalandhar Franco Mulakkal, reacted that God's verdict was delivered on Earth.

After hearing the verdict Mulakkal went to a retreat centre in Kottayam district and conducted a mass. Later he told reporters that his prayers as well as that of his supporters and others who believed in the truth became fruitful. Stones are thrown only at fruit bearing trees, he said and hence was happy about the allegations he faced.

Also Read | NCW extends support to nun after rape case verdict

Mulakkal was present in the court room during the verdict announcement. He wept in happiness over the verdict and hugged his lawyers as he came out of the court room.

'Praise the lord' was his brief comment to the media at the court premises.

His supporters distributed sweets near the court premises stating that they were certain that Mulakkal would be acquitted as he was innocent.

Check out DH's latest videos: