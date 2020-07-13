Gold smuggling aimed at terror funding, UAE consulate documents were faked: NIA

The gold smuggling case in Kerala is assuming serious dimensions with the NIA maintaining that the purpose of the smuggling was to fund terrorism and that the gang faked documents of UAE consulate.

It was in an application filed before the NIA court in Kochi on Monday seeking the custody of the former employee of the UAE consulate in Thiruvananthapruam, Swapna Suresh, and co-accused Sandeep Nair that the NIA made the revelations. The accused were handed over to NIA custody for interrogation for one week.

According to sources, the NIA stated before the court that the accused had faked seals with emblems of UAE embassy for smuggling gold through diplomatic channel.The consulate officials seems to be unaware of the smuggling through diplomatic channels.

The NIA also sought a warrant to arrest the third-accused in the case Faizal Fareed who was suspected to be in UAE. Steps would be initiated for his extradition.

Meanwhile, Malappuram native K T Rameez held by Customs on Sunday was found to be held for gold smuggling to Kerala earlier and was also on bail. He was suspected to be the mastermind of gold smuggling using diplomatic channels.