Gold smuggling case: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's former secretary M Sivasankar remanded

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's former principal secretary M Sivasankar on Thursday was remanded in judicial custody till November 26 in the gold smuggling case.

The special court in Kochi will issue orders on Sivasankar's bail application on Tuesday.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) opposed the bail application alleging that there was strong evidence of Sivasankar's involvement in the illegal activities and that he benefitted from it. The money recovered from gold smuggling accused Swapna Suresh's bank locker were meant for Sivasankar as a commission of the UAE agency funded housing project.

Sivasankar's lawyers maintained that there was no evidence against him, but only assumptions and also alleged certain intentions of the investigation agency.

The ED arrested Sivasankar on October 28 and arraigned him as the fifth accused in the gold smuggling case. He was in ED's custody so far.

With the court remanding him to judicial custody, Sivasankar was sent to district prison in Kochi.

Meanwhile, Kerala Law Minister A K Balan said that statements of accused in gold smuggling and related cases were being leaked out selectively due to the influence of the BJP and the Congress on the investigation agencies, he said.