Gold smuggling case: NIA questions Kerala CM's former secretary M Sivasankar for third time

Kerala Chief Minster's former principal secretary M Sivasankar was quizzed for a third time by the NIA on Thursday in connection with his links with the gold smuggling case accused.

Sivasankar reached the NIA office in Kochi by Thursday morning and his quizzing was continuing till late in the evening. Gold smuggling accused Swapna Suresh, which is a former executive secretary at the UAE Consulate in Thiruvananthapuram, was also under NIA custody.

It was learnt that Sivasankar was being quizzed for a third time to seek further clarifications pertaining to his association with Swapna as NIA recovered certain additional evidences from Swapna's laptop.

Apart from the NIA, the Customs had also quizzed Sivasankar earlier. He had admitted to his close relationship with the smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh, but maintained that he was unaware of her smuggling activities. Customs sources said that there were no evidence of his involvement in smuggling. But he seems to be aware about financial dealings of Swapna, including the commission she received in an UAE agency funded housing scheme for the homeless in Kerala.

The nexus of Sivasankar with gold smuggling accused had caused much embarrassment to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan as Sivasankar had been serving as his secretary over the last four days. Sivasankar was removed from CM's office and later suspended after his nexus with the smuggling accused surfaced.