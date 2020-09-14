Gold smuggling case: Opposition accuses Union minister allegedly of trying to scuttle probe

While the opposition parties in Kerala came up with fresh allegations against the government on Monday, the ruling CPM alleged of an attempt by BJP leader and Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan and demanded his resignation.

The Opposition alleged that Muraleedharan's statement soon after the seizure of 30-kg gold from the baggage addressed to UAE consulate said that it was not diplomatic baggage. But the Centre informed the Parliament on Monday that it was diplomatic baggage. Hence the investigation agencies should quiz Muraleedharan as he tried to mislead the probe, the CPM state secretariat demanded.

Earlier, the coordinating editor of a pro-BJP Malayalam news channel was quizzed by the Customs after Swapna stated that he advised her to state that the baggage with gold was not diplomatic baggage. This had embarrassed the BJP.

The fresh allegations raised by the opposition parties against the government included the recent visit of a minister's wife to a bank locker and the frequent hospitalisation of the gold smuggling case accused.

The opposition also raised suspicions over the visit of a minister to Thrissur medical college while gold smuggling accused Swapna Suresh was admitted thereafter she complained of chest pain the other day.

On Sunday the opposition parties alleged that Industry Minister E P Jayarajan's son received a commission for a UAE agency funded housing scheme and the minister's son was close to Swapna.

In the sequel to it, the opposition parties further alleged that the minister's wife recently visited a bank to access the locker even as she was awaiting the Covid-19 test result, and hence it was suspicious. But the minister's wife maintained that she went to take ornaments for grandchild's birthday.

The Opposition raised suspicions over hospitalisation of the gold smuggling accused Swapna and K T Rameez at the same time, and asked whether the visits were aimed at facilitating the meeting of the accused.

Meanwhile, the Congress, the BJP and youth organisations staged protests at various parts of the state on Monday demanding Jaleel's resignation. Many BJP and Yuva Morcha activists were held in Kollam for trying to block the minister's vehicle using another vehicle. The timely intervention of police averted a mishap.