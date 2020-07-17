Gold smuggling: Ex-principal secy suspended

Gold smuggling: Ex-principal secy suspended

DHNS
DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jul 17 2020, 09:32 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2020, 09:39 ist
Youth Congress activists protest against the government over the gold smuggling case. File Photo. Credit: PTI Photo

IAS officer M Sivasankar, who was recently shunted out of the post of  Kerala chief minister’s principal secretary for alleged nexus with the accused in a gold smuggling case, was placed under suspension on Thursday.

Sivasankar is facing a probe by Customs and he may be arraigned in the gold smuggling case if found involved in the smuggling-related activities.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that a panel headed by Chief Secretary Vishwas Mehta reported that Sivasankar violated service rules and has been placed under suspension pending departmental inquiry.

The fresh development is a major set back to Vijayan as he had handpicked Sivasankar to the key post in the CMO as soon as he became the chief minister in 2016.

Sivasankar held the IT principal secretary post and played a key role in many major decisions of the government.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Kerala

What's Brewing

Unfamiliar Territory for Indian Bridal Industry

Unfamiliar Territory for Indian Bridal Industry

World's first e-pilgrimage at France's Lourdes shrine

World's first e-pilgrimage at France's Lourdes shrine

Covid-19: What is Thailand doing that others are not?

Covid-19: What is Thailand doing that others are not?

Tracking the Pied Cuckoos, a tech challenge

Tracking the Pied Cuckoos, a tech challenge

DH Podcast | The Lead: Revisiting cartoons amid crisis

DH Podcast | The Lead: Revisiting cartoons amid crisis

Florida is the new epicenter of coronavirus outbreak

Florida is the new epicenter of coronavirus outbreak

 