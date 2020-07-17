Gold smuggling: Ex-principal secy suspended

IAS officer M Sivasankar, who was recently shunted out of the post of Kerala chief minister’s principal secretary for alleged nexus with the accused in a gold smuggling case, was placed under suspension on Thursday.

Sivasankar is facing a probe by Customs and he may be arraigned in the gold smuggling case if found involved in the smuggling-related activities.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that a panel headed by Chief Secretary Vishwas Mehta reported that Sivasankar violated service rules and has been placed under suspension pending departmental inquiry.

The fresh development is a major set back to Vijayan as he had handpicked Sivasankar to the key post in the CMO as soon as he became the chief minister in 2016.

Sivasankar held the IT principal secretary post and played a key role in many major decisions of the government.