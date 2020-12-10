Gold smuggling: Kerala CM's staff seeks more time from ED; probe on into threats received by Swapna

Triggering further allegations of evading Enforcement Directorate quizzing, Kerala chief minister's additional private secretary C M Raveendran has sought more time to appear before the agency.

This is for the third time that Raveendran is seeking time to appear before the ED. Initially, he cited Covid-19 infection and later post-Covid ailments.

Opposition Congress and the BJP alleged that the probe into Raveendran, which is part of a probe against the gold smuggling accused, would expose links of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan with the gold smuggling accused and hence deliberate attempts were being made to delay ED quizzing.

No evidence

Meanwhile, an inquiry by the Kerala prions department is learnt to have found no evidence for gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh's allegations that she was threatened inside the prison against giving statements implicating persons of higher authorities.

Deputy inspector general of prisons conducted the enquiry by verifying the CCTV footages of the women's prison in Thiruvananthapuram and recording Swapna's statement. Only investigation official, lawyers and close family members were found to have met her in the prison, said sources.

Swapna stated before a court for economic offences in Kochi on Tuesday that a couple of persons who claimed to be police and prison staff approached her and threatened her against disclosing names of persons in high authority suspected to be involved in the criminal activities. They threatened that they were capable of doing away with her life in the prison and would also harm her family members, she said.