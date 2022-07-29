Gold Smuggling: Youth Congress workers wave black flags at Kerala CM

Youth Congress activists on Friday waved black flags at Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's convoy in Aluva, as part of their agitation over the gold smuggling issue.
According to police, five YC workers have been taken into custody in connection with the incident.
The protesters, holding black flags, attempted to obstruct traffic and shouted slogans against the CM, seeking his resignation in connection with the gold smuggling controversy.
However, they were caught by the police personnel deployed on the spot to facilitate the smooth travelling of the CM. The southern state had witnessed massive protests a few weeks ago after the key accused in the gold smuggling case, Swapna Suresh, levelled serious allegations against the chief minister and his family in the smuggling case.
