Rs 1.66 cr gold seized from 11 air passengers in Hyd

Gold worth Rs 1.66 crore seized from 11 air passengers in Hyderabad

AFP
AFP, Hyderabad,
  • Jul 31 2020, 16:18 ist
  • updated: Jul 31 2020, 16:18 ist

Smuggled gold weighing 3.11 kg and valued at Rs 1.66 crore was seized at the international airport here from 11 passengers, Customs officials said on Friday.

According to Customs officials, the passengers, who arrived here from Dammam (in Saudi Arabia) by a Vande Bharat Mission flight on Thursday had "concealed the gold" (bars) in the inner pocket of their trousers which they were wearing.

Based on suspicion and profiling of the passengers, cases were booked against 11 passengers for allegedly "smuggling" of gold and they were being questioned.

In another case, Customs in coordination with CISF detected five passengers who were trying to smuggle out sandalwood and a total of 78.5 kg of sandalwood was seized from them at the airport on Thursday.

The five passengers were to travel from Hyderabad to Khartoum (in Sudan).

Further investigation is being conducted by Customs.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Smuggling
Vande Bharat Mission
Hyderabad
Telangana
Sudan

What's Brewing

'Into the Wild' bus may land a home at Fairbanks museum

'Into the Wild' bus may land a home at Fairbanks museum

Art in a pandemic: Tokyo show tests if fans will come

Art in a pandemic: Tokyo show tests if fans will come

First dog to test Covid-19 positive in US dies: Report

First dog to test Covid-19 positive in US dies: Report

Aus unveils law forcing tech giants to pay for news

Aus unveils law forcing tech giants to pay for news

Planes, cars, oil, GDP... the Covid-19 bill comes due

Planes, cars, oil, GDP... the Covid-19 bill comes due

 