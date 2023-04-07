'Good Friday' observed with prayers and penitence in Kerala

Shunning all luxuries and physical comforts and attending special prayers in churches, the Christian community in Kerala observed "Good Friday" in accordance with traditional customs and beliefs.

Devotees, who congregated in large numbers in churches since morning to take part in various rituals, remembered the sufferings undergone by Jesus Christ 2000 years ago and his crucifixion.

Cutting across denominations, 'Good Friday’ services were held in the majority of churches in the southern state.

Hundreds of people walked bearing wooden crosses commemorating the final moments of Christ as part of the ‘Way of Cross’ processions held under the aegis of various churches.

Malayattoor hills in Ernakulam district, atop which the famed St Thomas church is located, witnessed a heavy rush of believers as part of the procession.

Believers could be seen climbing the hills bearing huge wooden-crosses on their shoulders and rosary in hands.

The hill is believed to be visited by Apostle St Thomas in AD 52.

It was observed as a day of prayer and penitence in traditional Christian families in the state who avoided all worldly comforts to mark the day remembering the sufferings of the Christ.