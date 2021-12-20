Good leadership is one that forgives the wrong-doers: OPS message to EPS

With joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami on the dais, AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam on Monday narrated a short story of Jesus Christ to drive home his point that “good leadership is one that forgives and accepts the wrong-doers” after they have expressed regret for their acts.

The comments by Panneerselvam is being interpreted as his way of telling Palaniswami, his deputy in the party, to display leadership qualities in “taking back” V K Sasikala, the ousted deputy general secretary of the AIADMK. The former Chief Minister made the comments at a Christmas celebration here which saw top leaders of the AIADMK in attendance.

In his speech, Panneerselvam referred to a short story in popular Tamil daily Dinamalar under the column ‘Christmas Thoughts’ which talks about a father accepting his son wholeheartedly after the latter “realised his mistake” of breaking away from the family.

“Jesus Christ, who told this story, said he did not come to the world to protect the good. He said he has come to the world to reform those who have sinned. Good people will always remain good. But accepting and taking back those who have done wrong implies the good quality of leadership,” Panneerselvam said with a smile on his face.

While Panneerselvam seems amenable to accommodating Sasikala in the party, Palaniswami is dead opposed to her re-entry as he fears such a move would undermine his authority within the party. It was under Sasikala’s guidance, the AIADMK Legislature Party had in 2017 elected Palaniswami as its leader.

Panneerselvam’s short story and his “message” to his colleagues comes close on the heels of the party unanimously electing him and Palaniswami as coordinator and joint coordinator respectively of the AIADMK. The unanimous election which was conducted after the Executive Council had cleared an amendment to the party by-laws triggered speculations that the doors on Sasikala were shut.

However, Panneerselvam’s statement on Monday has renewed the debate on Sasikala’s possible re-entry into the AIADMK. In October, Panneerselvam had directly attacked Palaniswami for his “distasteful comments” on Sasikala saying those at the helm of the party should maintain “dignity and discipline.”

OPS’ latest statement also came on the day Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai told a popular English daily in an interview that “for the betterment of the state, in the long run, all good leaders should come together and the AIADMK should remain strong.”

Political observers said Panneerselvam’s comments are a “clear message” that he was not averse to taking Sasikala back into the AIADMK. “This is not the first time that OPS has spoken indirectly about Sasikala. And this will not be the last time. He feels there is nothing wrong in re-admitting Sasikala into the party, despite being aware that the EPS faction which wields majority is not in favour,” a political analyst told DH.