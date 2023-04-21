Goods train derails in TN, rail traffic disrupted

Goods train derails in Tamil Nadu, rail traffic disrupted

The accident happened at Rayakottai in Bengaluru division, prompting the Southern Railway to immediately cancel four trains

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Apr 21 2023, 09:57 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2023, 09:57 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

A goods train derailed in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district on Friday, affecting rail traffic, Southern Railway officials said.

The accident happened at Rayakottai in Bengaluru division, prompting the Southern Railway to immediately cancel four trains.

Some trains are being diverted via Jolarpettai-Tiruppatur instead of Dharmapuri-Hosur route, an official said.

