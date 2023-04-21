Goods train derails in Tamil Nadu, rail traffic disrupted

A goods train derailed in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district on Friday, affecting rail traffic, Southern Railway officials said.
The accident happened at Rayakottai in Bengaluru division, prompting the Southern Railway to immediately cancel four trains.
Also Read | Railways earns record revenue of Rs 2.40 lakh crore in 2022-23
Some trains are being diverted via Jolarpettai-Tiruppatur instead of Dharmapuri-Hosur route, an official said.
