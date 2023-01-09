Governor Ravi, CM Stalin face off in Tamil Nadu Assembly

The Tamil Nadu Assembly witnessed unprecedented scenes on Monday after Governor R N Ravi deviated from the prepared text by skipping references to Dravidian model of governance, leaders like B R Ambedkar and E V R Periyar, and law and order situation, while adding a few portions on his own.



The governor also left the House in a huff, without even staying for the national anthem to be played, as Chief Minister M K Stalin moved a resolution urging Speaker M Appavu to declare as “valid” only the prepared text of the Governor’s address tabled in the House and read in Tamil by the presiding officer.



Chants of ‘Vaazhga Tamil Nadu’ echoed air inside as the Governor left the Assembly, purportedly in protest against his remarks last week that Tamizhagam was a more appropriate name for the state than Tamil Nadu.

While allies of DMK, including Congress, boycotted the Governor’s address, AIADMK staged a walkout immediately after Ravi completed his speech.



The scenes at the Tamil Nadu Assembly during the first session of 2023 will only aggravate the running battle between the DMK government and the Governor. The two have been at loggerheads over several issues, especially pertaining to exemption from NEET for Tamil Nadu and the Raj Bhavan not approving the Bill to ban online gambling for the past few months.

Sources said the governor skipped the 65th point in entirety and didn’t read portions of 12th and 64th points from the speech prepared by the Tamil Nadu government.

While the 65th point talked about the Dravidian model of governance, a term coined by Stalin to showcase achievements of his government, and referred to leaders like Ambedkar, Periyar, K Kamaraj, C N Annadurai, and M Karunanidhi, the 12th point was about law and order situation in TN, and the 64th point was about revival of economy and other related issues.

After Ravi completed his address and Appavu translated the speech in Tamil, Stalin rose from his chair and moved a resolution appealing to the House to retain only prepared text of the speech in English and the one read out by the Speaker in Tamil as the Governor not reading the full text is “violative” of the Assembly rules.

“Only the approved text which has been printed and distributed to members in (English) and the Tamil version of the speech read out by Speaker Appavu should go into records,” Stalin said, even as the Governor left the House. The resolution was then adopted by voice vote.

The Chief Minister also said the Government gave “utmost respect” to the Governor inside and outside the House despite his repeated utterances against the DMK dispensation.

Briefing reporters later, Industries Minister Thangam Thenarasu said the Governor going against the convention by deviating from the prepared text was wrong. “And the Governor leaving the House even before the National Anthem was played is an insult to the nation. If he had wanted, he could have suggested a few corrections. Moreover, the Governor approved the speech on January 7,” he said, releasing a copy of the letter signed by Ravi.

Thenarasu also sought to know whether the President of India will skip portions of the prepared speech while addressing the Parliament. Thenarasu said the Governor had “ample time” to go through the speech which was sent to him on January 5.

While BJP’s Vanathi Srinivasan tore into the DMK for “disrespecting the Governor” by moving a resolution against his speech, Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami too spoke on similar lines by condemning the DMK and Stalin for their conduct in the House.

In a series of tweets, BJP chief K Annamalai accused the DMK and alliance partners of acting like “fringe elements” and disrupting the Governor’s address for “petty political gains.”

“The Hon Governor of the state cannot be compelled to read out a prepared speech when the context is far from the truth. DMK should be reminded that it's not their party event to mention words like “Dravidian Model” in the Hon Governor’s speech & still expect him to read it,” he said.