Governor went against Constitution & Assembly rules: TN to President

Tamil Nadu Law Minister S Regupathy on Thursday handed over in a “sealed cover” Chief Minister M K Stalin’s letter to President Droupadi Murmu and told her that Governor R N Ravi’s behaviour in the Assembly on Monday went against Constitution and Rules of Procedure of the House.

The delegation, which also included DMK MPs T R Baalu, A Raja, P Wilson, and N R Elango, apprised Murmu of the happenings in the Assembly on January 9 when Ravi deviated from the address prepared by the State government by skipping a few portions and adding points on his own. He also walked out of the Assembly in a huff after Chief Minister M K Stalin moved a resolution to take on record only the approved text.

Baalu told reporters at the Tamil Nadu House in New Delhi that the delegation handed over Stalin’s letter addressed to the President to Murmu. “We don’t know the contents of the letter as the matter is between the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and the President of India. The letter was in a sealed cover,” the DMK Parliamentary Party leader said.

Stalin is believed to have urged Murmu to advise the Governor to “act in accordance with the Constitution.” Baalu said the delegation explained in detail to the President the way the Governor violated the convention by deviating from the prepared text.

“He also walked out from the Assembly without even waiting for the national anthem to be played. This is unacceptable. All that the Governor had to do was to read the entire text which was approved by him on January 7. The Governor’s actions were unwarranted,” the DMK leader added.

The President, Baalu said, told the delegation that she will look into the matter. This is the second time in recent months that the DMK has complained against Ravi to the President. In November, the party demanded his recall over controversial statements.

Baalu also said the DMK will raise the issue in Parliament when it convenes and tore into the government for going against the Rules of Procedure of the Tamil Nadu Assembly. The governor’s action only opened yet another front with the DMK with which he is already involved in a running battle over a host of issues.

Meanwhile, Governor Ravi is expected to leave for New Delhi on January 13, but his itinerary isn’t available.