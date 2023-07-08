Bus conductor tries to molest woman passenger in Kerala

Govt bus conductor tries to molest woman passenger on moving bus in Kerala, held

According to police, the man had misbehaved with the woman after offering her a seat adjacent to him in the Malappuram-bound bus.

PTI
PTI, Kochi,
  • Jul 08 2023, 20:43 ist
  • updated: Jul 08 2023, 20:43 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH Photo

A conductor of Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), who had allegedly tried to sexually molest a woman passenger on a moving bus, was taken into custody on Saturday, police said.

The accused was identified as Justine, a native of Neyyattinkara near Thiruvananthapuram.

According to police, the man had misbehaved with the woman after offering her a seat adjacent to him in the Malappuram-bound bus which began its journey from the state capital.

He convinced the woman, who took a ticket to Ernakulam, that the seat she occupied was already reserved and asked her to sit on the conductor's seat until any other one became vacant.

After some time, the accused also came and sat on the same seat and allegedly misbehaved with her during the journey.

Based on the complaint of the woman, Aluva police took the conductor into the custody when the bus reached Ernakulam district.

His arrest would be recorded soon, Aluva police added.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Kerala
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

de Gea leaves Manchester United after contract expires

de Gea leaves Manchester United after contract expires

Amarnath pilgrims stranded at Baltal, Pahalgam

Amarnath pilgrims stranded at Baltal, Pahalgam

Duleep Trophy: South defy it all to make final

Duleep Trophy: South defy it all to make final

'Namaste, aap kaise hain': Tom Cruise aces Hindi accent

'Namaste, aap kaise hain': Tom Cruise aces Hindi accent

Indo-Pak love story: Sachin, Seema walk out of jail

Indo-Pak love story: Sachin, Seema walk out of jail

Zelenskyy visits Snake Island to mark 500 days of war

Zelenskyy visits Snake Island to mark 500 days of war

How 'Barbie', Blackpink are part of territorial dispute

How 'Barbie', Blackpink are part of territorial dispute

 