Govt bus driver held for misbehaving with woman passenger in Kerala

Kerala: Govt bus driver held for misbehaving with woman

"The woman alleged that the driver touched her in an indecent manner in the pretext of shifting the gear of the vehicle," a police officer said

PTI
PTI, Kozhikode (Ker),
  • May 24 2023, 13:51 ist
  • updated: May 24 2023, 13:51 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 55-year-old driver of the state-run Kerala Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has been arrested for allegedly misbehaving with a female passenger on a moving bus in the district.

Ibrahim's arrest was recorded soon after the incident took place on Tuesday, police said on Wednesday.

According to the complainant, she was sitting next to the driver's seat while the state-run bus was passing through the Mananthavady route.

Read | Minor girl molested in Delhi mall, accused salesperson held

"The woman alleged that the driver touched her in an indecent manner in the pretext of shifting the gear of the vehicle," a police officer told PTI.

The accused, however, denied the allegation.

A case was registered against the man hailing from the district, under IPC 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty).

The accused would be produced before a local court today, the officer added.

