Govt sets up a committee to study TSRTC union’s demands

The K Chandrasekhar Rao government has finally taken an initiative to end the stalemate over the continuing strike of the TSRTC employees by setting up a six-member committee to study the demands of the unions.

The decision came on Tuesday night after the Chief Minister discussed the High Court order calling for negotiations with the transportation minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar and concerned officials at Pragathi Bhavan.

However, the government is not going to discuss the issue of the merger of the corporation with the government. The Chief Minister has directed RTC officials to prepare a report within two days and submit the same to the RTC managing director and subsequently to the High Court.

“The Court wanted the government to examine 21 demands raised by the workers. In tune with the Court orders, examine those demands and for this study the demands,” the CM instructed the officials. Transport Commissioner Sunil Sharma who is also acting as the RTC MD had constituted a Committee with six members. The Committee will examine the 21 issues as directed by the High Court and submit a report to the RTC MD in a day or two.

“The Trade Union leaders initially announced that they would come for talks if only the state governments announced merger of the RTC with the government. They said merger was their first priority. But during the hearing on the RTC strike in the High Court, they said they would not insist on the merger of the RTC with the Government,” the Chief Minister observed.

CM KCR has inquired with the officials about the alternative arrangements made in the backdrop of the RTC strike. The CM has instructed the officials to give notification immediately to take 1000 Buses on rent. “It is unethical on the part of BJP, Congress for extending support to the unlawful strike, which was instigated by the RTC workers Unions. I want to know whether the BJP and Congress, which are in power in other states, were implementing the demands put forth by the RTC workers here?” he said.