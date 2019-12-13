Grandmother booked for “selling” grand daughters

A 55-year-old woman in Tiruvarur district of Tamil Nadu has been booked for allegedly selling her two minor granddaughters to two brokers to meet her son’s medical expenses, police said on Friday.

Vijayalakshmi, the grandmother, and Sagunthala and Kanagam, the brokers, are being questioned by Tiruvarur police after they received complaints that the girls were sold for Rs 10,000 each. The two minor girls are said to be working at a garment factory in Tiruppur and a police team has rushed to rescue them.

Police said Vijayalakshmi sold her granddaughters to meet the medical expenses of her son who is ailing. They said the family decided to “sell” the girls to meet expenses, adding that further probe will continue when the girls return from Tiruppur.