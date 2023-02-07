Grant exemption to Civil Service aspirants who exhausted last attempts due to Covid-19: Stalin to Modi

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking him to consider the demand of civil service aspirants by granting them an extra attempt with corresponding age relaxation to everyone who exhausted their last attempts due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Stalin told Modi that aspirants of various recruitment exams conducted by the Union Government including the Civil Service Examinations, who had exhausted their last attempts due to Covid-19 pandemic, have been requesting to extend the age limit for attending the examination as a one-time measure for the past two years.

He also reminded the Prime Minister about the recommendation by a Parliament Standing Committee to consider sympathetically the demand of the Civil Service aspirants and to grant an extra attempt with corresponding age relaxation to all aspirants and Supreme Court’s advice to take a “lenient view” in granting an extra attempt.

“This is a one-time relaxation and it will not cause any monetary burden to the exchequer but at the same time open a huge opportunity to thousands of youth who aspire to join the Civil Service,” Stalin said. He also nudged Modi to do the needful in granting an extra attempt by invoking Regulation 4 of the Indian Administrative Service Regulations, 1955 in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Stalin also said more than 150 MPs cutting across party lines have supported the cause of the aspirants and pointed out that his government raising the age limit by two years for the aspirants for State Service examinations taking into account the effects of pandemic.

The Union Government has also recently granted relaxation of three years beyond the respective prescribed upper age limit for all categories of the candidates as a one-time measure for the recruitment of Constable (General Duty) in Central Armed Police Forces Examinations, 2022 conducted by the Staff Selection Commission, Stalin told the PM.