Grave dug up, corpse's head severed in Tamil Nadu; black magic suspected

In a devastating revelation in Tamil Nadu, a family who had lost their 12-year-old girl found out that the head of her corpse had been severed from the body when they reached the burial ground on the thirteenth day to perform a ritual.

According to a report in the Times of India, an electric pole had fallen on Krithika on October 5, leading to her demise on October 14. She was buried at a cemetery in Chengalpet burial ground.

On October 26, when the family of the deceased reached the burial spot to perform a ritual, they were faced with a dug-up grave. Lemons and turmeric were littered all around the grave and when the police and other government officials exhumed the grave fully, they found out that the head of the girl had been chopped off.

Police officials immediately sent the body for postmortem where the doctors of Chengalpet government hospital confirmed that her head had been cut from the body only after the burial. A case has been registered and the police are on a lookout for the vandalisers.

People suspect that this heinous act has been done to perform a ritual during the partial solar eclipse that occurred recently. The police are also probing into the possible black magic links to the case.