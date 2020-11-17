Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation election to be held on December 1

GHMC election to be held on Dec 1; results on Dec 4

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 17 2020, 11:14 ist
  • updated: Nov 17 2020, 11:27 ist

The Election Commission on Tuesday announced that polling for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will be held on December 1 and results will be declared December 4. 

The last day of filing nominations for GHMC  election is November 20. Re-polling, if any, will be held on December 3, C Partha Sarathi, Telangana's State Election Commissioner told ANI

More to follow...

Hyderabad
Telangana

