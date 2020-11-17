Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation election to be held on December 1

The Election Commission on Tuesday announced that polling for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will be held on December 1 and results will be declared December 4.
The last day of filing nominations for GHMC election is November 20. Re-polling, if any, will be held on December 3, C Partha Sarathi, Telangana's State Election Commissioner told ANI.
More to follow...
