Grounds to file appeal against Bishop Franco in nun rape case being finalised

The prosecution and the police in the nun rape case against Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal have identified a series of grounds for filing appeal against the acquittal of Mulakkal.

Mulakkal was acquitted by a sessions court in Kottayam district on January 14. The key ground for the acquittal was inconsistency and contradictions in the statement of the victim, who is a nun of a convent in Kottayam district. She was reportedly raped by the bishop 13 times during 2014-16.

Sources told DH that in all the statements the victim maintained that she was sexually assaulted, but used different words. It could be due to the context and the persons to whom the statements were made. Not using the term penetrative sexual intercourse should not have been considered as omission. Moreover, the principle adopted by apex court in some cases was that minor changes in deposition were a sign of credibility while parrot like versions need to be doubted, said sources.

Special prosecutor of the case Githesh J Babu was learnt to have given recommendations to the police for filing the appeal. The police would be forwarding it to the government.

Sources also point out that the judgment itself confirms a fiduciary relationship as the nun was doing services like carrying the suitcase of the bishop and ironing his clothes. This itself justifies the reason for delay in complaining, which was another ground pointed out for acquittal. The presence of the bishop at the place of occurrence of the crime was also established with eye witness statements of other nuns.

Another ground for acquitting Mulakkal was that the mobile phone used by the victim on which the accused sent vulgar messages was not produced. Sources in the investigation team said that the mobile phone was sold in scrap and hence it could not be recovered. Moreover, the mobile phones could have only revealed some messages that are offensive under IPC 509.

Sources also pointed out that the victim's 'moral side' was discussed in the verdict, even as the character of the victim was inadmissible as per the Evidence Act. Meanwhile, the moral side of the accused was not being looked into.

