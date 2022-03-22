Groupism, fake online campaigns hit Kerala Congress

As a fallout of the groupism in the Congress in Kerala, social media campaigns against party leaders were becoming rampant.

With party leaders openly flaying the trend, the disciplinary committee of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee has decided to look into it.

The latest row was over an audio clip of a conversation, allegedly between Congress senior leader Ramesh Chennithala and another leader, for social media campaigns against AICC general secretary K C Venugopal.

While Chennithala was yet to comment on the audio clip, opposition leader V D Satheesan alleged that a 'gang' was trying to weaken the party by unleashing fake social media campaigns against party leaders and the party disciplinary committee would look into it.

Kerala PCC disciplinary committee chairman Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan told DH that the disciplinary committee would meet soon and take stringent action against those involved in such campaigns against party leaders. "We have already received complaints on this and the same anti-party acts are being repeated. The disciplinary committee will take stringent action," he said.

A senior Congress leader had recently lamented that supporters of the present party state leadership were unleashing social media campaigns against senior leaders in a bid to further the groupism.

Recently there was a social media campaign against Congress's Rajya Sabha nominee from Kerala, Jebi Mather.

Meanwhile, a fake campaign against Kerala PCC president K Sudhakaran that he inaugurated a meeting of Hanuman Sena also surfaced on social media. Sudhakaran alleged that CPM's 'cyber goons' were involved in the fake campaign. He also warned of initiating legal actions.