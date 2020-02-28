Guess which Indian city is world's No.1 trending destination?

Tripadvisor India has ranked Kerala’s Kochi as the world’s number one trending destination for travellers. Kochi is a city filled with stunning historic cities, the travel portal describes. Kochi is smaller compared to metropolitan cities like Mumbai, Delhi and Chennai but the city is highly urbanised with several malls, metro rail connectivity, and even supercar showrooms.

The travel website states that Kochi has seen travellers for centuries, including, the Dutch, Portuguese and the British who came to the country to trade and occupied the port city at different points in history. It adds that the city houses a variety of historical landmarks, architectural marvels and has an eclectic mix of cultures.

Tripadvisor suggests not to miss various attractions such as houseboats on the water and cruise through Kerala’s famed backwaters. The portal says that the city has a rich culinary culture with a variety of seafood, meat and vegetarian options too to cater to everyone’s dietary preferences.

They also say that the city has various styles of hotels, including a Dutch-style mansion, which was the first hotel in Kochi, located in the coastal area of Fort Kochi. There is also a plethora of modern and traditional options to stay in including resorts that are home to renowned Ayurvedic spas and yoga centres.

There are several things to do in the city says the website. Watching a traditional Kathakali show is not to be missed, they say adding that watching dancers with their elaborate makeup and traditional musicians is an enjoyable experience. Martial arts shows too are a famed part of the Kerala experience.