Guntur court sentences man to death for killing girl who rejected him

A special court in Guntur has sentenced a man to death for publicly killing an engineering student who had spurned him.

Ramya was stabbed by Sasikrishna on Independence Day in 2021 on a busy road in Guntur.

The accused was arrested within a day and was in jail for the last eight months. The trial began in December and arguments in the case ended earlier this week.

Considering the crime as the rarest of the rare and the culprit also not displaying any remorse, the court has reportedly ordered that he be hanged till death. The accused had once even tried to escape from the courtroom.

The girl, pursuing a B.Tech. course and the boy had met on social media. Ramya had rejected his love proposal and started avoiding him. Sasikrishna developed a grudge after she put his phone number on the blocked list.

On 15 August last year, Sasikrishna stabbed her with a knife on a roadside as passersby and people at nearby shops watched in horror. The incident was recorded on nearby CCTV cameras.

Condemning the sensational murder, the opposition TDP etc parties agitated accusing CM Jaganmohan Reddy's government of letting the law and order situation deteriorate in the state.

“The government and police had reacted swiftly. The accused was arrested in 10 hours and a charge sheet was filed in a week. The dedicated work of the police, with the aid of new Disha rules and provisions, has resulted in the court sentencing him to death in 257 days,” a CMO official said.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: