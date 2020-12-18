Guruvayur temple's contribution to Kerala CMDRF found void

A contribution of Rs 10 crore made by the administration of the famed Guruvayur Sri Krishna temple in Kerala to the Kerala government for flood relief has been found void by the Kerala High Court.

The Guruvayur Devaswom Managing Committee (GDMC) has decided to give Rs 10 crore to the Kerala Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund in view of floods and calamities in Kerala in 2018 and 2019.

A full bench of the Kerala High Court on Friday overruled an order of the division bench last year rejecting a batch of petitions for seeking a refund of the amount to the GDMC. The full bench maintained that all properties of Guruvayur Devaswom vest will the idol of Lord Guruvayurappan, consecrated in Sri Krishna Temple. There was no provision in Guruvayur Devaswom Act to contribute or part with or give away in any manner any amount from the funds belonging to Guruvayur Devaswom either to CMDRF or to any other government agency.

The decision of GDMC to donate to CMDRF had earlier triggered a row with the BJP and many Hindu outfits alleging that it amounted to misappropriation of funds. But Guruvayur Devaswom chairman K B Mohandas justified the decision citing that it was part of the Devaswom's social responsibility and similar donations were made during flood also.