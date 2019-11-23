'Guv office misuse sounds death knell for democracy'

Tamil Nadu's principal Opposition DMK on Saturday termed the political developments in Maharashtra as "disgusting and despicable" and said misuse of the offices of President and Governor has sounded the "death knell" for democracy.

In a series of tweets, DMK President M K Stalin said legal principles and political morality stand defeated at the hands of opportunist politics. "What does one compare the disgusting and despicable political situation in Maharashtra to? Terming it a murder of democracy would not even be sufficient, it would seem, " Stalin said. He also alleged that the country's revered constitutional principles have been thrown to the bin by these actions.

"Those who have attained power by misusing the offices of the President and Governor and by indirect threats of agencies have effectively sounded the death knell for democracy," Stalin said, tearing into the BJP and Ajit Pawar for coming together to form the government.

The DMK, which is part of the UPA, is a long time ally of the Congress.

