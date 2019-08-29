Guv Sec’s scheduled visit to varsity stokes controversy

A circular by the Bharathidasan University in Tiruchirappalli asking professors and other staff to attend a meeting presided by senior bureaucrat R Rajagopal, additional chief secretary to Tamil Nadu governor, stoked a controversy on Thursday.

After the circular that asked professors to “dress up in pleasing attire” for the event went viral on social media, the bureaucrat called off the meeting. Rajagopal said there was a miscommunication between him and the university officials as they had issued a circular before he had given his consent for the meeting.

The circular signed by the university registrar was issued on August 28 and said the meeting was scheduled in the University for August 29. The circular said Rajagopal was to interact with deans, directors and co-ordinators of the University.

Higher Education Minister K P Anbazhagan said he was not aware of any such meeting nor his permission was sought. The Governor is the chancellor of universities in Tamil Nadu.

The circular led to criticism that the Governor’s Secretary was interfering in the affairs of the university without any authority. Association of University Teachers (AUT) said the Secretary to Governor was clearly bypassing the authority of the higher education department of the state.