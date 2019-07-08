H Nagesh reaches Mumbai after quitting as MLA 

Karnataka minister and Independent MLA H Nagesh reached Mumbai on Monday, hours after resigning and withdrawing support to the H D Kumaraswamy-led government in the southern state.

Nagesh reached the luxury hotel in suburban Bandra, where 10 MLAs of the ruling JD(S) and Congress are staying since Saturday.

Nagesh resigned and withdrew support to the H D Kumaraswamy-led government on Monday, delivering another blow to the shaky JD(S)-Congress coalition ruling the state.

Soon after putting in their papers, the 10 MLAs now staying at the hotel, had boarded a chartered flight to Mumbai and arrived there late Saturday night, sources close to them said.

Nagesh was recently inducted into the ministry as small scale industries minister.

The Congress-JD(S) government in Karnataka has plunged into a crisis and the ruling coalition faces the risk of losing its majority if the resignations are accepted.

The Maharashtra BJP has claimed that it was not aware of the presence of 10 dissident MLAs of the Congress-JD(S) combine from Karnataka in Mumbai, even as a saffron party leader was spotted at the hotel where the legislators are put up.

Maharashtra BJP legislator Prasad Lad was seen at the hotel on Sunday and Monday. He did not speak to the media.