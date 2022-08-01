HAL director Ananthakrishnan takes over as CMD

HAL director Ananthakrishnan takes over as CMD

Ananthakrishnan will hold this post for a period of three months

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 01 2022, 14:46 ist
  • updated: Aug 01 2022, 14:49 ist
The logo of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited. Credit: Reuters Photo

The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited's Director (Finance) C B Ananthakrishnan on Monday took over the additional charge of the post of Chairman and Managing Director following the superannuation of R Madhavan on July 31.

Ananthakrishnan will hold this post for a period of three months from Monday or till the post of CMD is vacant, whichever is earlier, the Bengaluru-headquartered defence PSU said in a statement.

