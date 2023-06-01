Halted train coach gutted in fire in Kerala

Hardly two months after a train fire incident in Kerala, a coach of the same train was gutted in the fire that broke out in the early hours of Thursday.

A coach of the Alappuzha-Kannur Intercity Express train was fully damaged in the fire. The incident took place after the train ended its journey at Kannur railway station. Hence there was no casualty.

CCTV footage of a man with a can near the coach around 12.45 am was recovered by the investigating agencies. Effort is on to trace him.

On April 2 night, three people, including a baby, died and around ten suffered burn in a train arson incident in Kozhikode district after a youth set fire to a coach of the same train while it was proceeding towards Kannur from Kozhikode railway station. The NIA took over the probe as the incident was suspected to be a terrorist act. Delhi's Shaheen Bagh native Shahrukh Saifi was arrested in this connection.