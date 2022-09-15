Cadaveric donors’ family meet organ recipients at Kochi

Hands that bind: Cadaveric donors’ family meet organ recipients at Kochi hospital

The transplants were done at the Centre for Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery of Amrita Hospital in Kochi

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Sep 15 2022, 20:48 ist
  • updated: Sep 15 2022, 20:48 ist
Emotional meeting of cadaveric donors' family and organ recipients in Kochi. Credit: Arjun Raghunath/DH Photo

It was an emotionally charged situation in a Kochi hospital on Wednesday when organ recipients met the family of their cadaver donors. There were tears—of sadness and joy both—when four families were linked by coincidence as well as scientific marvel.

A few months ago, in bilateral hand transplants, 25-year-old Amaresh, who hails from Karnataka, was given the hands of Kollam-native, 54-year-old Vinod, who died in a road accident earlier this year.

Alappuzha native Ambily, who died at the age of 39 in a road accident, became hand donor after her death to 29-year-old Yousif Hasan from Iraq.

Also Read | 16-month-old boy who suffered fatal injury after fall becomes youngest organ donor at AIIMS-Delhi

The transplants were done at the Centre for Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery of Amrita Hospital in Kochi. The meeting of cadaveric donors’ relatives and the recipients were organised as per their wishes.

Family members of Vinod and Ambily were quite emotional—they kissed the hands of Amaresh and Hasan, as they once belonged to their departed ones.

Amaresh and Hasan, too, expressed their gratitude to the families for giving their consent for the cadaver transplant. Both Amaresh and Hasan lost their hands due to electrocution. Amaresh used to work with Gulbarga Electricity Supply Company, and Hasan worked with an interior design firm.

Dr Subramania Iyer, who led the team that performed the transplant, said that shoulder level transplant was required for one hand of Amaresh. Hence it was more complicated. Only a few such transplants had been performed anywhere in the world so far, he said in a statement from the hospital.

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Kochi
Kerala
India News
Organ transplant

What's Brewing

World's tallest railway bridge in Chenab between clouds

World's tallest railway bridge in Chenab between clouds

'Snakes are saviours' of this police station in Kerala

'Snakes are saviours' of this police station in Kerala

Ford unveils new gasoline-powered Mustang

Ford unveils new gasoline-powered Mustang

The chess world isn't ready for a cheating scandal

The chess world isn't ready for a cheating scandal

Bulldozers raze illegal encroachments in Bengaluru

Bulldozers raze illegal encroachments in Bengaluru

 