Happy to consider myself a slum dweller: Tamil writer Perumal Murugan on BJP hoarding gaffe

A day after the BJP apologised to Perumal Murugan for using his photograph in a slum outreach campaign poster, the Tamil author has said that he was "extremely happy" to consider himself as "a slum dweller”.

The 55-year-old — known for works like Eru Veyyil, Poonachi and Nizhal Mutram — told The Hindu that he did not know if his photo was used "knowingly or unknowingly and whether they knew about me.”

A party leader told the publication that the hoarding was prepared by an ad agency and the national unit of the party "demanded an explanation." The protocol of checking hoardings and posters for party events before being produced appears to have been ignored in this case, another leader said.

Murugan was featured in a poster mentioning a meeting in Central Delhi's Patel Nagar alongside the party national president. Nadda even delivered a speech in the event that was a part of BJP's Delhi slum outreach program 'Jhuggi Samman Yatra,' the report added.

