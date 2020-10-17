Hard work, parents, school and Good Samaritans: How a cowherd's son defied odds to top NEET in government school category

“Give me the syllabus. I will prove that government school students are second to none.” These were the words of Jeevith Kumar, son of a cowherd and a MGNREGA worker, when asked whether he was interested in making a second attempt to clear the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) after he scored just 193 last year.

And on Friday, when NEET results for 2020 were declared, the 18-year-old made not just his parents and others helped him to achieve the feat feel proud, but also government school students across the country. He topped the NEET exam in the government school category and is hoping to join the prestigious Madras Medical College (MMC).

“I scored 664 marks out of 720 in NEET. I spent a full year at a coaching centre in Namakkal studying for 16 hours a day. My success, I am sure, will serve as an inspiration for all government school students that they can also succeed in life despite less infrastructure facilities,” he told DH.

While Jeevith Kumar’s father is a cowherd, his mother works as a MGNREGA worker. The couple has a daughter and another son. “What we need is a push for us to achieve. I got the push but there are hundreds of deserving students who need that push. The NCERT syllabus should be translated in Tamil so that government school students can prepare better,” he said.

Behind Jeevith Kumar’s success also lies the struggles of R Sabarimala, a government school teacher who quit her service after a 17-year-old medical aspirant died by suicide after failing in NEET, and his teachers.

Jeevith Kumar got every help he needed – Sabarimala crowdsourced funds, and a school teacher provided him accommodation to prepare for exams during Covid-19 lockdown, to cite a few.

The former government school teacher was instrumental in getting Jeevith Kumar enrolled in a coaching centre to “send a message” that government school students are “second to none” if they get proper guidance.

While the teacher mobilised maximum funds through her contacts, the family and the school pitched in to ensure Jeevith Kumar succeeded. “All that Jeevith Kumar asked me was syllabus. 'Give me what I need, and I will give what you need'. These were his words. And he delivered true to the promise he made,” Sabarimala told DH.

Jeevith Kumar’s success is dedicated to Anitha, the girl who could have donned the white coat if there was no NEET, the teacher said, adding that it was the teenager who forced her to come out of her comforts and fight for students.

“Anitha inspired me to fight for students and today we have achieved our goal. Suicide is not a solution. Jeevith Kumar is a standing example that determination and grit wins,” Sabarimala said. “But one should remember that a student needs so much help to clear NEET. And we believe NEET is discriminatory,” she added.

The former school teacher has travelled across the state asking government school students “not to lose hope” and “defeat the nefarious NEET” by clearing it.