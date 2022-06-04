HC allows more time for Malayali actress assault probe

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jun 04 2022, 01:19 ist
  • updated: Jun 04 2022, 01:19 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Images

Kerala High Court on Friday considered a plea of the police crime branch to give it time till July 15 to probe the actress assault case.

Further probe assumed significance as a forensic report found that the video footage of the assault on the actor by a gang in a car was illegally accessed. There were allegations that actor Dileep, who is a key accused, obtained a copy of the assault. The assault survivor activist had also expressed concerns that the probe was being scuttled owing to the political influence of the actor.

Dileep
sexual assault
India News
Police

