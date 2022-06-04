HC allows more time for Malayali actress assault probe

Kerala High Court on Friday considered a plea of the police crime branch to give it time till July 15 to probe the actress assault case.
Further probe assumed significance as a forensic report found that the video footage of the assault on the actor by a gang in a car was illegally accessed. There were allegations that actor Dileep, who is a key accused, obtained a copy of the assault. The assault survivor activist had also expressed concerns that the probe was being scuttled owing to the political influence of the actor.
