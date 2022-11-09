HC allows release of suspended BJP MLA Raja Singh held for Prophet remarks

The Telangana High Court on Wednesday allowed the release of suspended BJP MLA Raja Singh, who was arrested by Hyderabad police under the Preventive Detection Act.

In August, Singh had made some inflammatory remarks in a youtube video similar to remarks made by suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma with reference to Prophet Mohammed.

Following this, he was suspended by the saffron party for "violating" the party's constitution.

The firebrand legislator said his satirical video was in retaliation over controversial comic Munawar Faruqui's show in Hyderabad.