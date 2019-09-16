HC applies brakes to KCR’s new Assembly plans

The Telangana High Court on Monday struck down Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao government's plan to dismantle 150-year-old heritage structure Errum Manzil to build a state-of-the-art Legislative Assembly complex.

The HC declared a June 18 cabinet decision for a new assembly invalid.

KCR wanted a new Assembly complex on the lines of Parliament building with central hall in place of Errum Manzil of Nizam’s period. The structure was originally declared heritage but, the KCR government excluded it from the list of heritage monuments. The high court in its verdict found fault with the way the monument was removed from the list of heritage structures under the Telangana Heritage (Protection, Preservation, Conservation and Maintenance) Act of 2017.

“Dismantling heritage structures is dismantling the people’s existence and erasing the recognition of the city,” the bench observed. The HC division bench comprising Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice Shameem Akhter also observed that protection of the heritage is as equally important as preparing plans for the future.

The bench issued the orders on a batch of eight PILs filed challenging the government decision to bulldoze Errum Manzil. Descendants of Nawab Fakrul Mulk, a noble of erstwhile Hyderabad state, were also opposed to the KCR government’s plan. Various people’s organisations had filed petitions objecting to the demolition of Errum Manzil. Others opposed the huge dent the new building is going to cause on state’s exchequer.

Nawab Safdar Jung Musheer-ud-Daula Fakhrul-Mulk designed and constructed a 150 room palace for his family in 1870. The palace is sprawled over 36 acres, 36 guntas on top a hillock known as “Erragadda” or “red hill” in Telugu language.