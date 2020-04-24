HC directs Kerala govt to ensure data confidentiality

HC directs Kerala Government, US firm to ensure COVID-19 data confidentiality; Expresses reservations over the deal.

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  Apr 24 2020, 18:29 ist
  • updated: Apr 24 2020, 18:29 ist
Representative image

The Kerala High Court on Friday directed the Kerala government and US firm Sprinklr to ensure confidentiality of the health data being collected from individuals as part of COVID surveillance.

Considering petitions challenging Kerala government's deal with Sprinklr, the court maintained that though it had reservations on many aspects pertaining to the deal, it was not interfering at this point as the fight against COVID was going on.

The bench comprising Justice Devan Ramachandran and Justice T R Ravi issued the interim order directing Kerala government to anonymize the data being collected from individuals and take informed consent of individuals for processing date by a foreign company. The US firm was also injuncted from using the name of the logo of the Kerala government for its promotional purposes.

The court will be considering the case again after three weeks during which the reservations it expressed on the manner in which the Kerala government entered into the deal with the US firm would be reviewed. 

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that it was a set back for the opposition as the court neither stayed nor cancelled the deal and had also asked the government to go ahead. With regard to data security, the government already took firm steps.

Meanwhile, the Opposition Congress maintained that it was a setback to the government as the HC had to direct the government to ensure data privacy and also expressed reservations over the deal.

