HC Judge chides OPS for seeking change of judge

HC Judge chides O Panneerselvam for seeking change of judge

When the matter came up today, Justice Ramaswamy strongly condemned the action

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Aug 04 2022, 19:15 ist
  • updated: Aug 04 2022, 22:21 ist
AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam. Credit: PTI Photo

Justice Krishnan Ramaswamy of the Madras High Court on Thursday took strong exception to ousted AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam and his advocates approaching the Chief Justice of the HC on August 3, seeking transfer of their case pertaining to the party's July 11 general council meeting to some other judge.

When the matter came up today, Justice Ramaswamy strongly condemned the action of the lawyers and remarked it was a very cheap practice, scandalising the judiciary. It also amounted to undermining its authority. If this type of practice was allowed then every other client and lawyer would demand transfer of their cases from one judge to another, he said.

Also Read | AIADMK row: Supreme Court asks Madras High Court to decide OPS faction plea against party meet, orders status quo

When the advocates for OPS, as Panneerselvam is known, stated their client was aggrieved over certain observations made by the judge against him in the July 11 order, the judge said the leader had only proved those observations true by his present conduct. If he was aggrieved, he could very well move the appellate forum, but not resort to such a cheap practice, he added.

Vijay Narayan, the senior advocate representing party interim general secretary K Palaniswami, tried to pacify the judge by saying that he may ignore the action of some young and over enthusiastic lawyers in approaching the CJ yesterday.

The judge adjourned the matter by a day.

Rebuked, OPS advocates met the CJ again in the evening and lodged a complaint against Justice Krishnan Ramaswamy.

While passing interim orders on the civil suit from OPS, the then co-ordinator of the AIADMK, Justice Ramaswamy on July 11 had rejected his plea to stay the conduct of the party's general council meeting scheduled for July 11 by the other faction, headed by former joint co-ordinator and incumbent party chief Palaniswami.

That meeting of the party's highest decision-making body, the GC, had expelled OPS and some of his supporters from the party while it chose Palaniswami to the present post.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Madras High Court
India News
AIADMK
O Panneerselvam
Tamil Nadu

What's Brewing

Why you should be consistent with your yoga practice 

Why you should be consistent with your yoga practice 

In Pics | 9 Indian companies in Fortune 500 Global list

In Pics | 9 Indian companies in Fortune 500 Global list

Navy's all-women crew carries out independent mission

Navy's all-women crew carries out independent mission

Up your immunity in rainy season with Vitamin D

Up your immunity in rainy season with Vitamin D

1,200-year-old Hindu temple in Pak opened to public

1,200-year-old Hindu temple in Pak opened to public

Pics | Fortune Global 500’s 10 most valuable companies

Pics | Fortune Global 500’s 10 most valuable companies

Volcano erupts in Iceland's capital in seismic hot spot

Volcano erupts in Iceland's capital in seismic hot spot

 