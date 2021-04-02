HC orders notice to TN govt on plea to post FIRs online

HC orders notice to TN govt on plea to post FIRs online

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Apr 02 2021, 21:58 ist
  • updated: Apr 02 2021, 21:58 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Madras High Court has directed the Tamil Nadu government to file a report on a plea to upload online all First Information Reports (FIRs) registered by the police, as per the guidelines of the Supreme Court.

The first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamurthy gave a direction to this effect while passing interim orders on a PIL from advocate M Balaji, on Thursday.

According to the petitioner, the FIRs, once registered, have to be uploaded on the website within 24 hours. However, the police department failed to do so. In its reply, the police department submitted that due to sensitivity of cases, the facilities to view the FIR in certain cases are not programmed. However, steps will be taken to explore the possibilities of uploading the FIRs in future, it said.

The bench said such measures should be devised expeditiously and the state should indicate the measures taken to implement the direction of the Supreme Court, within six weeks. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Madras High Court
Tamil Nadu
Supreme Court

Related videos

What's Brewing

India's sweet tooth has chocolate makers taking note

India's sweet tooth has chocolate makers taking note

'Irul' movie review: Fails to meet expectations

'Irul' movie review: Fails to meet expectations

Christians mark Good Friday as holy sites reopen

Christians mark Good Friday as holy sites reopen

Only 20% of Meghalaya's fauna discovered so far

Only 20% of Meghalaya's fauna discovered so far

KKR desperate to change fortunes post tough transition

KKR desperate to change fortunes post tough transition

A decade ago, India lifted the Cricket World Cup

A decade ago, India lifted the Cricket World Cup

 